FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 19, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

India steps closer to making instant Muslim divorce a punishable offence

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet has approved an executive order to make instant divorce among Muslims, a procedure called “triple talaq”, a punishable offence, a government minister said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to woo Muslim women voters.

FILE PHOTO: Muslim women hold placards during a protest against a bill passed by India's lower house of Parliament last week that aims at prosecuting Muslim men who divorce their wives through the "triple talaq," or instant divorce, in New Delhi, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The Supreme Court outlawed the practice last year, but Modi’s government wants to make it a non-bailable offence carrying a jail term of up to three years, following protests by Muslim women.

Federal Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference the cabinet approved the decree because the practice persisted despite the court decision.

In August last year, the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a law that allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word “talaq”, or “divorce” in Arabic, three times.

The government has been trying to pass legislation to “explicitly ban” the procedure. In an Independence Day speech last month Modi said he would “not stop till they get justice,” referring to the women.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.