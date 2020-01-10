Ukraine president says spoke with Canada's Trudeau, agreed need for objective probe of plane crash

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lays flowers to commemorate victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crash, at a memorial in Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 9, 2020. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine and Canada have agreed to push for an objective investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“There should not be speculation about the tragedy; Ukraine and Canada will use all possible means to advocate for an objective and comprehensive investigation,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has previously said there were many versions of what could have caused the crash, which killed all 176 people on board on Wednesday.