November 8, 2019 / 2:05 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

U.S. Central Command says no U.S. military drones shot down

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All Pentagon drones are accounted for, the U.S. Central command said in a statement on Friday, following reports from Iran’s state news agency that Iranian forces had shot down a foreign country’s drone.

“Alleged reports of a U.S. drone being shot down are incorrect. If a UAS had gone down in the CENTCOM AOR it was not a #DoD asset. All U.S. equipment has been accounted for,” U.S. Central Command said in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson

