Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany still wants to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers despite Tehran’s announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“That would be a further breach of the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) but not - I want to stress that - automatically the end of the agreement,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

“Our goal remains to save the agreement. We are in talks on that,” he added.