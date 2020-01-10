EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran - Borrell

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission holds a news conference after a European Union foreign ministers emergency meeting to discuss ways to try to save the Iran nuclear deal, in Brussels, Belgium, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers did not consider on Friday triggering a dispute resolution process under the nuclear 2015 deal that could lead to renewed United Nations sanctions on Tehran, the EU’s top diplomat said on Friday.

“We haven’t discussed whether it should be triggered or not,” said Josep Borrell, who chaired the emergency meeting of EU ministers. “We are willing to maintain this deal and for that we need Iran to fulfil its commitments.”