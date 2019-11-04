New American sanctions a sign of U.S. bullying - Iran foreign ministry

GENEVA (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions on nine people close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of the judiciary are a sign of the bullying approach of the United States toward international affairs, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“These types of actions are only a sign of the desperation and inability of this regime in benefiting from a diplomatic and logical approach, which can be seen in the framework of the bullying view of the United States toward other countries and important global and international issues,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to the official IRNA news agency.