Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban speaks during a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.

“Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health,” a statement from his ministry read.

The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement said.