World News
October 9, 2019 / 6:44 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Iraqi PM to ask parliament to approve cabinet reshuffle - news conference

1 Min Read

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi gives a televised speech in Baghdad,Iraq October 9, 2019. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Wednesday that he would ask parliament to approve a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

Abdul Mahdi said he would submit a new list of ministers to parliament next week for approval.

The move was the latest attempt to appease protesters, who called for the removal of the government and a political class it views as corrupt, during a week of bloody protests.

At least 110 people were killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the capital and the south in a violent crackdown by security forces.

Reporting by John Davison; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Chris Reese

