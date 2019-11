FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Iraqi government should listen to Iraqi protesters and relax recently imposed restrictions on the media and free expression, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

Pompeo also said all sides should reject violence, adding that the Iraqi government’s probe of violence that occurred in early October “lacked sufficient credibility.”