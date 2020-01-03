White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to his newly announced White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien speak to reporters after he named O'Brien as his fourth national security adviser at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Friday that any Iranian retaliation in response to the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani would be a “very poor decision.”

O’Brien, briefing reporters on the U.S. operation in a conference call, said Soleimani was struck while travelling around the Middle East planning attacks against American military personnel and diplomats in the region.