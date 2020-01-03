Saudi Crown Prince discussed measures for reducing tension in region in call with Pompeo - state news agency

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed measures for reducing tension in the region in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on events in Iraq on Friday, according to the state news agency.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry of foreign affairs in the kingdom called for self restraint to contain any escalation.

A U.S. air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in Baghdad.