UK, Canada discuss need for de-escalation following Iranian missile attacks

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, discussed need for urgent de-escalation on all sides following Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq overnight, a spokesperson for Johnson said.

In a phone call on Wednesday, the leaders also discussed working together and with international partners to ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Johnson also offered condolences for the Canadians who lost their lives in the Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.