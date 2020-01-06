Top Trump administration officials to brief U.S. Senate on Iran-Iraq Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Trump administration officials including the secretaries of state and defence will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday on the developments in Iraq and Iran after an American drone strike killed a top Iranian official in Baghdad, according to Senate aides.

The 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) briefing will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, the aides said.