France urges Iran to avoid exacerbating tensions in Middle East - President

French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps of the Elysee palace in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran on Tuesday to avoid any actions that could worsen tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

Following a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Macron also called on Tehran to quickly return to full compliance with its commitments under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.