January 6, 2020 / 8:16 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

U.S. created 'global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor' by killing Soleimani - Iran foreign minister

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States has created “global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor” by killing senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday.

“What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory,” Zarif wrote. “End of malign U.S. presence in West Asia has begun.”

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

