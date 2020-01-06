Trump says there will be a 'major retaliation' against Iran if it retaliates

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened “major retaliation” against Iran if Tehran were to retaliate for the killing of one of its top military commanders.

The president also told reporters travelling with him from Florida that he was willing to go after Iranian cultural sites because Iran had killed Americans, and he said the administration “may discuss” releasing intelligence related to the killing of Qassem Soleimani.