Iran intended to kill U.S. personnel in missile attack - U.S. general

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley arrives to brief members of the U.S. Senate on developments with Iran after attacks by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran’s missile attack on Wednesday had been intended to kill U.S. personnel as well as cause major damage at al-Asad airbase, the top U.S. military officer said, adding it was still too early to tell if Iran would carry out additional attacks.

“I believe, based on what I saw and what I know, is that (the strikes) were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft and to kill personnel. That’s my own personal assessment,” Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters.

“But the analytics is in the hands of professional intelligence analysts. So they’re looking at that.”

Milley commended the military commanders on the ground for taking appropriate action to safeguard U.S. personnel.