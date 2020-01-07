Trump says discussed oil prices, Middle East stability with Saudi minister

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the U.S. Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he discussed stability in the Middle East as well as oil prices, security and military issues at a White House meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Vice Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Trump tweeted about the meeting after the prince earlier on Tuesday released photos from the Monday meeting in a post on Twitter and said he had delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.