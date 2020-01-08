Saudi Arabia will do everything to spare Iraq the danger of war - vice minister

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman gestures during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s vice minister of defence said on Wednesday the kingdom and its leadership stand with Iraq and will do everything in their power to spare it the danger of war and conflict between external parties.

Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet: “The Kingdom and its leadership always stand with brotherly Iraq and will do everything in its power to spare it the danger of war and conflict between external parties, and for its generous people to live in prosperity after what they have endured in the past.”