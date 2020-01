FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a symposium in Ankara, Turkey, January 2, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that making Iraq a conflict zone in terms of U.S.-Iran tensions was damaging stability in the region.

In a broadcast interview with CNN Turk, Erdogan said Turkey was monitoring with concern the risks arising from the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone on Friday.