FILE PHOTO: Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged the United States not to escalate tensions in the Middle East with more military force after a U.S. strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander last week.

Zhang Jun, speaking to reporters at the UN, called on all parties to exercise restraint in the region.