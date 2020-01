Iraqi president receives phone call from U.N. Guterres - Iraqi state TV

FILE PHOTO: Iraq's President Barham Salih delivers a televised speech to people in Baghdad, Iraq October 31, 2019. The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi President Barham Salih received a phone call from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday in which they discussed regional developments, Iraqi state TV and state news agency (INA) reported.

Guterres expressed concern over the escalation that threatens international peace and security, and he stressed the necessity of self-restraint and wisdom in resolving the crises, Iraqi state TV said.

On his side Salih affirmed in the phone call that Iraq is keen to become an arena for regional and international peace, the state TV added.