Iran rejects accusation of link to violent protests at U.S. embassy in Iraq

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

(Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied Tehran was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country was “orchestrating” an attack on the mission.

“America has the surprising audacity of attributing to Iran the protests of the Iraqi people against (Washington’s) savage killing of at least 25 Iraqis...,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement carried on a ministry website.