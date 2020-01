FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as they attend a working lunch during the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the situation in the Middle East with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday and “emphasized the value of NATO increasing its role in preventing conflict and preserving peace in the Middle East,” the White House said.