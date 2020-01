FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division, who was killed in Salahuddin, in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.

The PM also condemned attacks that targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and pledged to boost Iraqi protection of it.

Abdul Mahdi also stressed the importance of respecting Iraq’s sovereignty by everyone.