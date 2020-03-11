U.S.-led coalition confirms three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State confirmed on Wednesday that three personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq and that about a dozen additional personnel were wounded.

In a statement, the coalition said that approximately 18 Katyusha rockets struck the base.

“The attack is under investigation by the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces,” the statement said.

Earlier Reuters reported that two American personnel and one from Britain were killed and about a dozen people were wounded when at least 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad.