Netanyahu: Israel will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 12, 2020. Tsafrir Abayov/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and called on Western countries to impose “snapback sanctions” on Tehran.

“We know exactly what is happening with the Iranian nuclear program. Iran thinks it can achieve nuclear weapons. I reiterate: Israel will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“I also call on all Western countries to impose snapback sanctions at the UN now,” Netanyahu added, after France, Britain and Germany triggered the dispute mechanism in their nuclear deal with Iran.

The 2015 deal’s dispute mechanism can ultimately lead to a “snapback” - the reimposition of sanctions under previous U.N. resolutions.