UAE believes Palestinians and Israelis can achieve lasting peace - ambassador to U.S.

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Washington said in a statement on Tuesday that the UAE believes Palestinians and Israelis can achieve lasting peace and genuine coexistence with the support of the international community, the UAE Embassy in Washington said on Twitter.

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba also announced the UAE’s appreciation to continued U.S efforts to reach a Palestinian-Israeli peace agreement.

The peace plan announced today offers an important starting point for a return to negotiations within a U.S-led international framework, the ambassador said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.

Under the proposed plan, the United States will recognise Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank and in exchange, Israel would agree to accept a four-year freeze on new settlement activity while Palestinian statehood was being negotiated.