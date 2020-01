U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday touted the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, saying it presented a “realistic path” for achieving a lasting peace in the region.

“And on this day, you too have charted a brilliant future, a brilliant future for Israelis, Palestinians and the region, by presenting a realistic path to a durable peace,” Netanyahu said.