FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reassured the Kingdom’s commitment to the Palestinian issue and Palestinian rights, in a phone call with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, the Saudi state news agency reported early on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed on Tuesday the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.