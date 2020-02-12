Palestinian PM threatens legal action against firms in U.N. settlements report

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Wednesday threatened to take international legal action against companies named in a United Nations Report on businesses said to have ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“We demand the companies immediately close their headquarters and branches inside illegal Israeli settlements because their presence contradicts international and U.N. resolutions,” said Shtayyeh in a post on his Facebook page.

“We will pursue companies listed in the report legally through international legal institutions and in courts in their countries for taking part in human rights violations in Palestine.”

Shtayyeh said Palestinians would also “demand compensation” for what he called “their use of our occupied land illegally.”