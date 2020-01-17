Ivory Coast court rules that presidential candidate Soro can face trial

FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast parliament speaker Guillaume Soro speaks at the National Assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - An Ivory Coast high court on Friday ruled that ex-rebel leader and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro could face trial, allowing state prosecutors to continue their investigation into a coup plot they allege Soro was behind.

As a former member of parliament, Soro was immune from prosecution unless a court ruled otherwise. He has rejected the allegations against him as politically motivated and remained abroad since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late December.

In response to the latest court decision, Soro’s lawyer Souleymane Diallo said they would consider an appeal.