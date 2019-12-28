Ivory Coast leader says Soro must face full force of the law

FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara addresses participants of the "G20 Investment Summit - German Business and the CwA Countries 2019" on the sidelines of a Compact with Africa (CwA) in Berlin , Germany November 19, 2019. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Saturday said former rebel leader and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro was not above the law and would face justice for allegedly seeking to destabilise the country.

Soro this week cancelled plans to return to Ivory Coast after the authorities issued a warrant for his arrest as part of an investigation into an alleged coup plot that has seen more than 15 people close to him detained.

In his first comments on the case, Ouattara said at a news conference in Abidjan that anyone “involved in destabilising the country, must face the full force of the law”.

“The law will be applied in full to all Ivorian citizens regardless of whether they are outside Ivory Coast.”

Soro has denounced the investigation as politically motivated. His exact whereabouts are unclear, but he is believed to be in Europe.

On Friday, a group of opposition parties said the case showed that the authorities were seeking to stifle dissent ahead of next year’s presidential election, seen as a test of the West African country’s stability after two civil wars since the turn of the century.