Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan walks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a welcome ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to use about 507 million yen ($4.6 million) from this fiscal year’s budget reserves for the Self-Defense Forces in the Middle East, the finance ministry said.

The move is aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East and the safety of Japan-related ships in the region, the ministry said in a statement.