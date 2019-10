FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers a speech during a high-level forum on debt at the Finance Ministry in Paris, France, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that there was no immediate need to compile stimulus measures to counter the impact of the national sales tax hike, which took effect this week.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso said Japanese corporate earnings and household incomes were solid, although the U.S.-China trade friction warranted attention.