TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he saw no need now to compile stimulus measures to support the economy.

Asked about a media report that the government was considering crafting a stimulus plan, Aso said: “I have not received instructions” from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.