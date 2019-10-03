BOJ's Funo: Global recovery delayed, no sign of it happening yet

MATSUE, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Thursday that the global economy has shown no sign of a pick-up as its recovery has been delayed, and that the bruising Sino-U.S. trade war holds the key to its outlook.

Funo declined to comment on whether the central bank would ease policy further at its next policy-setting meeting at the end of October, which he said would be a “very important” meeting.

Funo was speaking at a news conference after meeting business leaders in Matsue, western Japan.