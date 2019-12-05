BOJ's Harada says no need to take additional policy steps

OITA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Thursday that he saw no need to take additional policy steps as the central bank’s yield curve control would yield synergy effects with the government’s fresh economic stimulus spending.

Harada also said the central bank should stick to its 2% inflation target, which has helped the economy improve and stabilised the currency market because it is perceived as the “global standard.”

Harada, a vocal proponent of reflationist policy, was speaking to reporters after delivering a speech to local business leaders in the southwestern city of Oita.