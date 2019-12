FILE PHOTO : A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is finalising plans to set the assumed long-term interest rate for compiling next fiscal year’s budget at 1.1%, government sources said.

That would be a record low level for the fourth straight year, a sign the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy is helping keep the cost of financing the country’s huge debt pile low.