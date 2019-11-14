Money News
November 14, 2019 / 12:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan economy minister: Weak exports affected by worsening ties with South Korea

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that worsening relations with South Korea had a “big impact” on exports in the July-September quarter, which fell 0.7% from the previous quarter.

Declines in in-bound tourists from South Korea and shipment of goods there were a drag on Japan’s overall exports, along with some impact from a prolonged trade war between the United States and China, Nishimura said after the government announced preliminary gross domestic product for last quarter.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

