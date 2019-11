FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends ASEAN-Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will instruct his cabinet ministers on Friday to compile a package of measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with huge natural disasters, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Abe will also order the ministers to compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March to fund the package, NHK said, without citing sources.