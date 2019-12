FILE PHOTO: Buyers inspect the quality of fish at the Ofunato fish market in Ofunato, Japan September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 5.1% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.0% decline.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications:

here