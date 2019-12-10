Economic News
December 10, 2019 / 9:59 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Japan fiscal year 2019-20 tax revenue to undershoot government's estimate by over 2 trillion yen - Nikkei

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is expected estimate that tax revenue will undershoot its initial forecast by around 2.3-2.5 trillion yen in the current fiscal year to March 2020 due to a slowdown in exports caused by the U.S.-China trade war, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The government will issue additional deficit-covering bonds worth around 2 trillion yen in the current fiscal year to make up for a tax revenue shortfall, it said, without citing sources.

The government initially estimated this fiscal year’s annual tax revenue at a record high of 62.5 trillion yen when it compiled its annual budget a year ago. Additional deficit-covering bond issuance would make it harder to achieve its budget-balancing target by the fiscal year end to March 2026.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below