December 26, 2019 / 11:48 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Japan jobless rate falls in November to 2.2%

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians cast shadows as they make their way at a financial district in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell and the availability of jobs held steady in November, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.2% in November from 2.4% in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. That compared with a median market forecast of 2.4%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in November, which was in line with October as well as economists’ median forecast, labour ministry data showed.

Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida & Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

