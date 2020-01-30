Japan jobless rate steady in December at 2.2%

FILE PHOTO: People cross an illuminated floor at a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate and the availability of jobs held steady in December, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2% in December, unchanged from the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. That compared with a median market forecast of 2.3%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in December, slightly better than economists’ median forecast for 1.56, labour ministry data showed.

