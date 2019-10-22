Some Japanese welcome emperor's enthronement, others shrug

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Emperor Naruhito, 59, the nation’s first monarch born after World War Two, will officially proclaim his enthronement to the world on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by hundreds of dignitaries.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito arrives at the Imperial Palace on the day he is formally enthroned, in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Below are some comments by ordinary Japanese people.

NOBUHIKO YABU, 37, ACCOUNTANT

“It is a new era and the emperor is the support for the Japanese people, so I feel very happy on this day,” Yabu said as he stood near a subway station in pouring rain. Asked about his expectations for the new emperor, he said: “Simply by existing, rather than by doing something, the emperor is a support for our hearts.”

YOSHIKAZU ARAI, 74, RETIRED SURGEON

“There is no need to make such a big fuss ... everyone knows it is happening, it’s been reported. There is no need for such an elaborate ceremony. Traffic has been restricted and it is causing inconvenience for ordinary people,” Arai said.

Asked about his hopes for the new emperor, he said he had none. “The emperor is necessary now as a symbol of the people, but at some point, the emperor will no longer be necessary. Things will be just fine without an emperor.”

RYOYA SUZUKI, 25, COMPANY EMPLOYEE

“It’ll be nice if the new emperor will be as kind-hearted as the former emperor and stay close to the people,” Suzuki said in front of the palace. He said he was a car buff and had come especially to see the emperor arrive in his limousine.

TOMOKO SHIRAKAWA, 51, KYOTO RESIDENT

“As he is young and energetic with outstanding leadership, I hope he’ll support the people of Japan, which has faced continuous disasters and typhoons,” said Tomoko Shirakawa, 51, who was waiting in front of the palace.

She said she was visiting Tokyo from the ancient capital of Kyoto, in western Japan, so decided to come to the palace.