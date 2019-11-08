Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts in miles-high plume of ash - Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sakurajima volcano shot smoke and ash miles into the sky on Friday in its biggest eruption in more than three years, Kyodo News reported.

The volcano, on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high, the first time the ash cloud from an eruption has exceeded 5 km since July 2016, Kyodo said, citing a local meteorological observatory.

The volcano has been highly active, erupting more than 100 times just this year, the report said, adding no damage has been reported so far.