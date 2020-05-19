Money News
May 19, 2020 / 9:22 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in U.S., Canada

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson's baby powder are displayed in a store in New York City, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassesment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

J&J faces lawsuits from consumers claiming its talc products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder, caused their cancer, but J&J said it remains confident in the product’s safety.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Dan Grebler

