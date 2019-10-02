J&J settles with Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial

The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it settled with two Ohio counties, ahead of an opioid trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.

The company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties of Cuyahoga and Summi, it said in a statement, adding that the settlement removes it from the federal trial.

J&J will also reimburse $5 million of the counties’ legal and other expenses incurred in preparation for the trial, it added.