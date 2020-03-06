Factbox: Five facts about JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

(Reuters) - The following are five facts about Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery that took place on Thursday morning.
LONGEST-SERVING WALL STREET CEO
Jamie Dimon is CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the largest U.S. bank by assets, with operations spanning the globe and a leading market share in many of its businesses. He is the longest-serving CEO of a big U.S. bank. Several banking executives have gone on to run other major financial institutions after serving under Dimon.
Dimon played a pivotal role during the financial crisis of 2008, becoming a key figure on Wall Street as the government bailed out banks and forced mergers. He bought Bear Stearns in a weekend rescue, initially striking a deal to buy the storied Wall Street firm for just $2 per share. JPMorgan emerged as one of the lenders of last resort during the later stages of the crisis, and used its strength to cement its position as a global banking behemoth.
Dimon, a Queens, New York native, was often speculated as a candidate to make a run for the White House ahead of the presidential election in 2016. Former President Bill Clinton once said of Dimon: “If he decides to get out of banking, I think he would be really good in politics.”
“He’s somebody who is direct,” former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who became an adviser to JPMorgan, said in 2011.
Speaking at a conference in September 2018 to promote a JPMorgan initiative, Dimon said about hypothetically campaigning against President Donald Trump, “I think I could beat Trump ... because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is.” Dimon added: “And, by the way this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money ... It wasn’t a gift from Daddy.”
Dimon backtracked in a statement immediately after the event. “I should not have said it. I’m not running for president,” he said, adding that outburst proved that he would not make a good politician.
In July 2014, Dimon was diagnosed with throat cancer. He curtailed travel and made fewer public appearances during treatments.
Additional reporting by David Henry; Editing by Edward Tobin